Administrator Wanted for Dental Consultant with Private Limited Company
2025-09-22
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
We are seeking a competent and meticulous administrator for a well-established consultancy within the dental sector. The company is operated by an experienced dentist and is characterized by high quality and professionalism.
Job Description:
As an administrator, you will be responsible for the ongoing administrative operations, including:
Planning and scheduling consultancy assignments
Invoicing and payment follow-up
Managing correspondence and communication with clients and partners
Other administrative tasks supporting the daily business
Qualifications:
Experience in administrative work, preferably within healthcare or a related sector
Independent, structured, and detail-oriented work approach
Communication skills in both spoken and written Persian and English
Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office and accounting systems
Employment Terms:
Position available full-time or part-time, as agreed
Location: Norrköping
Start date: as agreed
Application:
Please send your CV and cover letter to rouhollah.rashed@gmail.com
by 2025-09-30
