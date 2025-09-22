Administrator Wanted for Dental Consultant with Private Limited Company

Joyful Teeth AB / Administratörsjobb / Norrköping
2025-09-22


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Norrköping, Söderköping, Finspång, Linköping, Katrineholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Joyful Teeth AB i Norrköping

Administrator Wanted for Dental Consultant with Private Limited Company


We are seeking a competent and meticulous administrator for a well-established consultancy within the dental sector. The company is operated by an experienced dentist and is characterized by high quality and professionalism.

Job Description:
As an administrator, you will be responsible for the ongoing administrative operations, including:
Planning and scheduling consultancy assignments
Invoicing and payment follow-up
Managing correspondence and communication with clients and partners
Other administrative tasks supporting the daily business

Qualifications:
Experience in administrative work, preferably within healthcare or a related sector
Independent, structured, and detail-oriented work approach
Communication skills in both spoken and written Persian and English
Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office and accounting systems

Employment Terms:
Position available full-time or part-time, as agreed
Location: Norrköping
Start date: as agreed


Application:
Please send your CV and cover letter to rouhollah.rashed@gmail.com by 2025-09-30
We look forward to receiving your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
E-post: rouhollah.rashed@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Joyful Teeth AB (org.nr 559481-5978)

Jobbnummer
9521230

Prenumerera på jobb från Joyful Teeth AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Joyful Teeth AB: