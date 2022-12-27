Administrative Officer, World Water Week And Prizes, Siwi
2022-12-27
Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) is now looking for an Administrative Officer to help support the operations and invoicing process for World Water Week - the leading annual global event on water and development.
For this role, we are looking for a master multi-tasker with excellent communication skills and an eye for improving work processes. Candidates should be professional, attentive while also being accurate, and able to learn new project management systems.
The administrative officer will work as a liaison between the World Water Week and other SIWI departments, creating and improving the workflows of contract approvals and invoicing related to the conference. They will also aid in the travel arrangements and hotel bookings for the Scientific Program Committee (SPC). The ideal candidate should have excellent oral and written communication skills in English and be able to organize their work using tools, like MS Excel. If you also have previous experience as an Executive Administrative Assistant or in Customer Service, we'd like to meet you.
Ultimately, a successful Administrative Officer should ensure the efficient and smooth day-to-day operation of our office. In 2022, World Water Week was held as a hybrid event with over 300 sessions, gathering 500 organizations and more than 5000 participants from 160 countries. Looking ahead, we plan to advance our digital and physical offerings even further!
Key responsibilities
Coordinating the invoicing from organizations participating in the conference with finance department
Managing the contract approval process through project management system
Working with logistics team on handling group ticket registrations and providing visa letters to participants
Booking conference-related travel and accommodations for internal colleagues, invited guests and the Scientific Programme Committee (SPC)
Answer inquiries in the World Water Week email and provide customer service for participants and convenors
Who are you?
Want to learn about the planning and process of large hybrid events
Can communicate and cooperate effectively with internal and external colleagues
Have solid teamwork and interpersonal skills
Can work independently, proactively and be self-sufficient
Have experience with customer service
Can learn new systems quickly with training
Know how to write professional, customer service-oriented emails
Speak English fluently or natively
Education:
High school education or higher, with relevant administrative training
Previous experience:
Minimum 3 years' experience in an administrative role, preferably with advanced administrative duties. Should be proficient in Microsoft office programs (mainly Microsoft Excel).
Languages:
Fluent in speaking, reading and writing in English.
Type of employment:
Full-time permanent with 6 months' probation
Please submit your CV and personal letter in English by using the application function on the SIWI web page: www.siwi.org.
We need your application as soon as possible and 22nd of January 2023, at the latest, since interviews will be held continuously.
For more information about the position please contact: Viktoria Frühling: viktoria.fruhling@siwi.org
https://siwi.org/
