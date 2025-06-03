Administrative Material Planner to global company in Ludvika
2025-06-03
With the purpose to advancing a sustainable energy future for all our client bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Now they are looking for you, who wants to join their team and collaborate with exceptional individuals and make a real impact on our communities and society.
Our client Our client, who is a global and world leading actor within their domain, strongly believe in the long-term sustainability of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology. This technology facilitates energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, making it suitable for transmitting energy over long distances and connecting electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology addresses electricity quality issues and contributes to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the most realistic energy transmission alternative.
Join us in driving efficient administrative processes and engaging internal customers to meet current needs effectively. As as an Administrator in Material Planner, you'll play a significant role in ensuring smooth operations in various administrative areas.
About the Role As an Administrative Material Planner, you will oversee material administration. While support will be provided, your role will involve creating purchase orders and managing associated tasks. You will work in the SAP S/4HANA business system. You will work in the Control & Protection department, where advanced control and protection systems for energy distribution and power transmission are developed and implemented.
We're looking for individuals who are detail-oriented, adept at networking, and skilled in listening and understanding signals. If you're ready to make a meaningful contribution to there team and grow in a dynamic environment, apply now!
Requirements for the job
Administrative work experience, preferably as a materials planner in the industrial sector
System experience in SAP, preferably in SAP S/4HANA
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish, are advantageous
It is considered an advantage if you also have an educational background in materials planning, logistics or similar.
Other information
Location: Ludvika Availability: Start date 15 August
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition to employment with our client
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age or disability.
