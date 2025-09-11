Actuarial Function Holder to The Swedish Club - Global Role, Gothenburg
2025-09-11
The Swedish Club was established in 1872, founded by shipowners. Today, we are a leading marine mutual insurer in international shipping, offering a full range of marine insurance products. We are a mutual organisation, which means its members own the Club. Every member has met our demanding conditions of entry, and strategic decisions are taken by a Board of Directors made up of our members.
Our head office is in Gothenburg, Sweden, with local offices in some of the world's strategic shipping centres. We are a team-based organisation consisting of approximately 140 employees. For more information, please visit www.swedishclub.se.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced actuary to take on the role of Actuarial Function Holder in accordance with Solvency II and Swedish regulation (FFFS 2015:8). This is a key control function within the company's second line of defence, with focus on oversight, governance, and independent advice to senior management and the Board.
The role is functionally accountable to the Board of Directors and subordinated to the Managing Director in accordance with regulatory requirements. It does not include operational or line responsibility and has no direct reports.
The position has a global scope, covering the EU-licensed insurance operations of the Swedish Head Office, as well as our four non-EU branches: Norway, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The position is based at our headquarters in Gothenburg, with the possibility of some remote work and a working time scope that may be discussed.
Key responsibilities include:
Providing independent actuarial advice on technical provisions and reserving methodology
Reporting to the Board and senior management on the adequacy and reliability of actuarial methods and data
Collaborating with Risk, Finance, Claims and Underwriting while maintaining a second-line perspective
Reviewing and advising on underwriting and reinsurance strategies
Providing guidance on the overall Underwriting policy considering the company's risk appetite, historical performance and pricing strategy
Contributing to the continuous improvement of the risk management and governance framework
As required, certify the accuracy of information provided to authorities
Coordinate and be responsible for the quality of the calculation of the technical provision
Required qualifications:
University degree or equivalent in actuarial science, mathematical statistics or a related discipline
Fulfilment of the requirements for Actuarial Function Holders under FFFS 2015:8
At least five years of relevant actuarial experience within the past nine years
Proficiency in Swedish sufficient to understand applicable regulatory frameworks and supervisory expectations
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Desirable qualifications and experience:
Experience in marine insurance, including Hull & Machinery (H&M), Protection & Indemnity (P&I), and Freight, Demurrage & Defence (FD&D)
Familiarity with reserving models and reinsurance structuring in a non-life insurance context
Understanding of Solvency II governance expectations, particularly for key control functions
Experience from working in international or multi-branch insurance operations
Personal qualities:
We are looking for someone with high professional integrity and strong analytical judgement. You are confident working independently, capable of forming well-grounded and impartial conclusions, and comfortable advising senior stakeholders. You have excellent communication skills, can explain complex matters clearly and engagingly, and value cross-functional collaboration in a diverse international setting.
Application
In this recruitment process, The Swedish Club is collaborating with Jerrie, part of Maquire Group. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Frida Garding Lindstrand, at +46 723 33 01 49 or frida.lindstrand@jerrie.se
. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible and no later than October 5, 2025. Ersättning
