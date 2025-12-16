Accountant With A Passion For Accuracy And Structure To Civil Rights Def...
2025-12-16
Are you at the early stage of your accounting career and enjoy working with routines, precision, and well-structured processes? Do you want to contribute to the protection of human rights while developing your skills in an international organisation? Then you might be our next colleague.
As an Accountant at Civil Rights Defenders, you will be part of our finance team and work with the day-to-day accounting that forms the foundation of our financial reporting. This role is well suited for someone who wants to deepen their knowledge in accounting while supporting an organisation with a global mission.
Your main responsibilities include
Performing daily bookkeeping and processing transactions
Managing employee expense reporting and receipt administration
Conducting monthly account reconciliations
Recording foreign currency transactions
Administering grant payments
Communicating with the bank regarding payment issues
Ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and internal policies
Collaborating with colleagues to ensure accurate financial information
The work is largely process-driven and repetitive - ideal for someone who enjoys structure, accuracy, and getting things right from the start.
Who you areYou have a natural ability to work with numbers and financial data, and you enjoy analyzing information to identify patterns and provide context. Understanding financial principles, following instructions, and adhering to organizational policies comes naturally to you. You recognize how your individual contributions impact the success of the team and take pride in delivering accurate and timely results.
We believe you
Have around three years of experience in accounting, preferably in an organisation with project reporting
Have a bachelor's degree in business administration, preferably with accounting/controlling/systems emphasis.
Are detail-oriented, structured, and comfortable working with routines
Have a solid understanding of Swedish basic accounting principles
Enjoy working in financial systems and feel confident using Excel
Communicate well in both Swedish and English
Take responsibility for your work and contribute positively to the team
Merits
Experience working in an NGO
Experience with Deltek Maconomy or other ERP systems
International experience or a genuine interest in human rights
About the Employment
This is a one-year fixed-term position at 75% capacity, with the possibility of extension. The start date is February 2026 or according to agreement. The role is based at our headquarters in Stockholm. As an organisation, we strive for diversity, and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 18th of January 2026.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager jenny.epel.insulander@civilrightsdefenders.org
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog. Civil Rights Defenders has around 70 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org. Ersättning
