Accountant to Civil Rights Defenders in Stockholm
2023-05-08
Do you have a few years of accounting experience and share our passion for human rights? Do you want to work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world? Then you might be our new colleague!
About the role
As an accountant you will be part of the accounting team consisting of two other accountants and you will work closely with the Head of Accounting and Reporting, and controllers to ensure that all parts of the accounting are up to date according to schedule.
Responsibilities include management of expense process, reconciliation of balance accounts, bank payments and card transactions.
Your key activities will be to:
• Update accounting with daily transactions and reconciling bank statements
• Manage expense process and ensure staff reimbursements are timely
• Provide administrative support to staff in connection to expense process
• Reconcile balance sheets
• Record accounts payable and accounts receivable
• Bank payments
• Update manuals and guidelines on our common platform
• Provide administrative support during audits
About you
As a person, you like to analyse numerical data and other sources of information to break them down into components, patterns, and relationships. To follow instructions and adhere to the organisation's procedures and policies comes natural to you and you fully understand that your individual efforts contribute to the results of the immediate team and strive to deliver accordingly.
To thrive in this role, you actively participate, contribute, and work together with the team towards common goals. You have a positive attitude towards tasks, colleagues, and partners and supports and cares for others. If you're also guided by ethics and values in crucial situations at work, we definitely think that you are the one we are looking for.
This position requires good verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish, meaning that you can interact with a degree of fluency and spontaneity that makes regular interaction with native speakers possible without strain and that you can produce both clear and detailed text.
We assume that you share our values.
To be suitable for this role you have:
• A High school education, preferably in business administration
• A few years of experience of working with accounting and financial accounting systems
• Great skills in Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook, PPT, Word), especially Excel
• Experience of project management activities
• Fluency in Swedish (verbal and written)
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Documented experience from NGO-work is preferable. Other merits for the position are:
• Experience of managing expense processes
• Experience from working in Deltek Maconomy accounting system
• Financial YH or University education in accounting
• Experience from working in larger financial accounting system
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment with a 6-month probationary, starting as soon as possible. As an organisation, we strive for diversity, and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation. You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, at our Headquarters.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 3 May 2023.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager lidija.kovacevic@crd.org
Lidija Kovacevic, lidija.kovacevic@civilrightsdefenders.org
.
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us
Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog. Civil Rights Defenders has around 100 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org
