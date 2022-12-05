Account manager for an international recruitment agency
2022-12-05
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
Are you passionate about sales? Then perhaps you would thrive in Workwide Group's innovative and international business environment. Join us and become a part of our small, dedicated sales team, supporting recruitment managers across Europe in attracting and sourcing talent from abroad.
Workwide Group is a Sweden-based recruitment technology company founded in 2014 with a focus on helping people to find jobs abroad. Our project pipeline has grown strongly and we are now looking to ramp up our sales team.
About the job
The main duty of the Account/Partnership Manager is to initiate sales activities with potential customers with a demand for multilingual talent. You will be selling recruitment marketing products and recruitment service contracts. The job is mainly done through outreach sales initiatives from our office in Karlstad, western Sweden. You will be using phone, web meetings, LinkedIn, e-mails, and our CRM (Hubspot) as your main tool.
Qualifications
Excellent English language skills
Digital native
A positive mindset and opportunity seeker
Strong communication skills and business acumen
Goal-oriented and hardworking
Experience in telephone sales with performance-based salary conditions
We consider it meritorious if you have experience from;
B2B sales, preferably from an international role
the recruitment industry
the iGaming-, Tech- or BPO-industry
Fluency in other languages such as German, Dutch, French, or one of the Nordic languages will also be considered meritorious
We offer
An extensive introduction program
Base salary together with an attractive commission, and bonus structure
New, modern office
Social events (dinners, ping-pong tournaments, Friday beers, and more)
Individual development projects are offered to all employees (5 hours per week)
Free soft drinks
A team of engaged and dedicated colleagues from all over Europe
Career development
Wellness support
Life insurance
About Karlstad
Workwide Group is based in Karlstad, Sweden. Karlstad is a beautiful mid-sized town located right between Oslo, Gothenburg, and Stockholm. With rivers and canals flowing through this university town, plenty of bars, and restaurants it has the perfect mix between urban and nature, we're sure you will like it here.
If you want to be a part of a unique and promising company going into scale-up mode - apply today! Starting period will be when the right person is available.
