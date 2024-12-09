Account Manager/Assistant, Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch
Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2024-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial i Stockholm
Bank of China Limited is one of the biggest and most international banks in China. Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch was established in Sweden on July 2nd 2012. It is the first Chinese-funded Bank officially registered in Sweden and doing business in the Nordic area. The main business of our branch is commercial banking including corporate banking, personal banking and financial market business. We now plan to recruit Account Manager/Assistant in Banking Department in the Stockholm Branch.
Job description:
• Maintain relationship with customers, and provide financial
services such as opening account, transaction checking etc.
• Communicate with the customers regarding KYC, collect
background information of transactions, and carry out regular review via KYC systems, such as Dow Jones, AML system and D&B etc.
• Operate daily transactions in related banking systems and organize transaction documents.
• Coordinate internal and external business meetings and reports, and SME matchmaking event and system administration.
Basic Requirements:
University Bachelor or Master Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economic, or relevant subjects
Minimum 2-3 years of relevant work experience in banking/sales
Experience of working in an international company, particularly knowledge about Chinese/Asian culture
Fluent in spoken and written English and Chinese, speaking in Swedish is a plus
To be successful at this position it is important that you
possess a good team work spirit, as well as excellent communication skills.
Furthermore, you have a positive and cheerful attitude in work situations and
are able to work under pressure.
Application
Since the selection and interviewing is ongoing; please submit
your Cover Letter and CV in English as soon as possible to e-mail:hr.se@bankofchina.com
.
All applications will be kept confidential. If you have
questions about the position please contact Shelly Zhu via e-mail:hr.se@bankofchina.com
. We look forward to receive your application!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
E-post: hr.se@bankofchina.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516406-0898)
Tegeluddsvägen 21 11 Vån (visa karta
)
115 41 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bank of China Europe S A Stockholm Filial Jobbnummer
9051263