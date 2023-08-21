A doctoral student in information systems with a focus on data quality
The department operates on both Campus Östersund and Campus Sundsvall. At the department, education and research are conducted in the subjects of media and communication science, quality technology and management and Information systems.
The position is aimed at studies of digitization, social change and value development in a broad perspective within the Forum for Digitization (FODI), a department- and faculty-wide interdisciplinary research environment that spans a variety of disciplines.
The position will be part of a larger regional investment in an interdisciplinary research school with a focus on GovTech Challenges where the PhD students, as well as the supervising college, will have a range of different disciplinary backgrounds. The position is organizationally located at the Department of Communication, Quality and Information Systems.
Job description
The focus of the current doctoral project is to contribute to knowledge about organizations' abilities to understand and value data quality. As a doctoral student, your primary task is to engage in research and research studies. An interest in how digitalization can be understood and how intended values can arise is required. The position includes 80% research and 20% teaching or other departmental service. For more information about the research environment, see http://www.miun.se/fodi.
Entry requirements
General entry requirements include a second-cycle level qualification, or fulfilment of courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits must be at second-cycle level, or the equivalent knowledge gained in some other way in Sweden or abroad. Specific entry requirements include at least 90 credits in the subject of information systems or the equivalent knowledge gained in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
Assessment criteria
Good knowledge of English, both spoken and written, is required. A completed master's, or civil engineering degree in the subject areas of industrial economics, informatics, information systems, or data and system science is a suitable background for the position.
In addition to formal eligibility, the selection is based on other works (e.g., thesis) and in-depth courses, as well as through an interview with the applicants. Besides good subject knowledge, great importance will be attached to creative thinking, ability to cooperate, initiative for independent work, and personal suitability for postgraduate education. Since the research is conducted in close relation to the public sector and its various parts, good knowledge of Swedish is meritorious.
Employment process
Processing of the appointment will comply with the provisions in Chapter 5 of the Higher Education Ordinance, and will be carried out in accordance with https://www.miun.se/anstallningsordning.
Terms of employment
The doctoral studentship position corresponds to two years of full-time studies and is expected to lead to a Degree of Licentiate. The position can be extended to a Degree of Doctor provided that further funding is obtained. The entry date is 01-10-23.
Initial doctoral student positions are valid for a maximum of one year, after which the position may be renewed by no longer than two years at a time. Provisions regarding doctoral studentship employment can be found in the Higher Education Ordinance (1993:100), Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Place of employment: Sundsvall or Östersund
Salary: In accordance with Mid Sweden University's salary scale for doctoral students.
Information
For more detailed information contact the Assistant Head of Department, Erik Borglund, mailto:erik.borglund@miun.se
or professor Aron Larsson, mailto:aron.larsson@miun.se
.
Application
Application documents must be submitted in Swedish or English and shall contain a personal letter describing why this specific position is of interest, a tentative research design on how to address the research area and formal certificates for earlier studies and work experience.
Please send in your application through our recruitment system no later than 11-09-23.
Mid Sweden University has two campuses; in Sundsvall and in Östersund, both located close to students, colleagues and the surrounding society. At the same time, it is located conveniently close to the sea, forests and mountains, which provides a great quality of life. Here, new knowledge is created by means of internationally successful research and education that contribute to the development of our society. This way, we actively contribute to a sustainable future and a better world.
Welcome to a university where people meet, get inspired and think in new ways.
Mid Sweden University works actively for equal opportunities and strives to embrace the qualities that diversity and equality bring to the organization.
