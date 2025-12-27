85kliniken is Hiring Hair Transplant Technicians Gothenburg & Stockholm
85 Kliniken HB / Undersköterskejobb / Göteborg Visa alla undersköterskejobb i Göteborg
2025-12-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 85 Kliniken HB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
85kliniken is currently looking for several skilled and dedicated hair transplant technicians to join our clinics in Gothenburg and Stockholm. We offer a fixed salary and a dynamic work environment where you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and work alongside an experienced and professional team.
Qualifications
Minimum 1 year of experience as a hair transplant technician (required)
Strong knowledge of modern techniques, especially FUE and DHI methods
Experience with eyebrow and beard transplants
Service-minded, detail-oriented, and customer-focused
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Merit: Ability to speak Persian
We Offer
Fixed salary
A motivating and pleasant work environment
Opportunities for further training and professional development Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-26
E-post: info@85kliniken.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 85 kliniken HB
Ekonomivägen 4 (visa karta
)
436 33 ASKIM Jobbnummer
9664002