50% 1:1 and substitute -The English Nursery

We are looking to work with someone who is flexible, positive and caring to work with us in a cover staff / substitute capacity. This person should love working with young children and helping the develop and enjoy their day.
We would like to employ someone from January to June at 50% as part time 1:1 and part time cover work for groups.
This person should be able to speak English and Swedish.
Experience working in nursery is essential and ability to provide positive references. We require an up to date Police check.
All of our colleagues should be fully engaged and offer professional personality traits at all times.
They should love supporting children and understand that every activity/lesson and moment counts in the life of a child!!
We seek a person who is warm and caring and has the ability to engage with children and make them feel enthusiastic about being nursery and feel safe, secure and happy!
If you are professional, flexible, caring, motivated and have energy, empathy and enthusiasm to share with our children, then please send in your CV!
The Tanto International School was established in 1983 and is a fully licensed international primary school for ages 6-12, with a nursery from 1-6 yrs old.
We are a small personable school/nursery with a family atmosphere.
We emphasize The Tanto 3 C's: care, collaboration and commitment, in all that we do. Respect and kindness should be shown towards everyone within our organisation: students, guardians and staff.
Please visit www.tantoschool.se
Please visit www.tantoschool.se for more information about the school.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-17
E-mail: vacancy@tantoschool.com
